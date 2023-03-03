HC Wainwright Comments on Alector, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alector in a report released on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.76) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alector’s current full-year earnings is ($1.39) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Alector’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.98) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.04) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.71) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.22) EPS.

Get Alector alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ALEC. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Alector from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Alector from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Alector from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Alector from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Alector from $54.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alector presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.11.

Alector Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Alector

ALEC stock opened at $8.24 on Friday. Alector has a 1 year low of $6.84 and a 1 year high of $15.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.17. The firm has a market cap of $681.45 million, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 0.83.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALEC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alector by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,003,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,794,000 after purchasing an additional 178,917 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alector by 12.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,931,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,517,000 after purchasing an additional 650,187 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alector by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,753,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,426,000 after purchasing an additional 44,498 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Alector by 1.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,699,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,748,000 after purchasing an additional 44,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Alector by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,914,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,770,000 after purchasing an additional 78,243 shares in the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alector

(Get Rating)

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.