HC Wainwright Cuts Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Price Target to $31.00

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Chinook Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.54) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.42) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.50) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Chinook Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.50.

KDNY stock opened at $22.81 on Tuesday. Chinook Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $27.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 0.08.

Chinook Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KDNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $5.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,065.68% and a negative return on equity of 40.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 90.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chinook Therapeutics will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eric Dobmeier sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $613,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,666,929.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chinook Therapeutics news, CEO Eric Dobmeier sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $613,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,666,929.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew James King sold 2,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $56,810.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,492 shares in the company, valued at $462,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,747 shares of company stock valued at $1,743,143. Insiders own 23.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KDNY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 92.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,419,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,899 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $20,192,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 58.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,465,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,476,000 after purchasing an additional 912,778 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 32.6% during the second quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 3,595,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,877,000 after purchasing an additional 882,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $13,410,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

