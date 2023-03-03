Head to Head Review: IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) vs. Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO)

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) and Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IVERIC bio and Phio Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IVERIC bio N/A N/A -$114.52 million ($1.34) -17.66 Phio Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$13.29 million ($10.68) -0.53

IVERIC bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Phio Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IVERIC bio N/A -51.10% -45.69% Phio Pharmaceuticals N/A -67.30% -58.13%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for IVERIC bio and Phio Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IVERIC bio 0 2 7 0 2.78 Phio Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

IVERIC bio presently has a consensus price target of $27.30, suggesting a potential upside of 15.34%. Given IVERIC bio’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe IVERIC bio is more favorable than Phio Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility and Risk

IVERIC bio has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Phio Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.3% of Phio Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of IVERIC bio shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Phio Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

IVERIC bio beats Phio Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R. Guyer and Samir Chandrakant Patel on January 5, 2007 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

About Phio Pharmaceuticals

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biotechnology company engaged in the development of immuno-oncology therapeutics that addresses unmet medical needs. Its clinical product candidate includes RXI-109, an RNAi compound developed for the reduction of dermal scarring in planned surgeries. The company was founded on September 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Marlborough, MA.

