Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HLIO. KeyCorp upped their target price on Helios Technologies from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Helios Technologies from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

Helios Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ HLIO opened at $70.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.53. Helios Technologies has a 1 year low of $48.27 and a 1 year high of $83.00. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13.

Helios Technologies Dividend Announcement

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Helios Technologies will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helios Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NinePointTwo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $344,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 737.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,625,000. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

Featured Articles

