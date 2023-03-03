Helloworld Travel Limited (HLO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 5th

Helloworld Travel Limited (ASX:HLO – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 5th.

Helloworld Travel Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.89.

Get Helloworld Travel alerts:

About Helloworld Travel

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Helloworld Travel Limited operates as a travel distribution company in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company provides international and domestic travel products and services, as well as operates a franchised network of travel agents. It also operates retail travel brands, including Helloworld Travel-the Travel Professionals; and a network of retail outlets, such as Helloworld Travel Associate, Helloworld Business Travel, Magellan Travel, Mobile Travel Agent, My Travel Group, and The Travel Brokers; and distributes travel products and provides services under the Viva Holidays, Sunlover Holidays, Territory Discoveries, Asia Escape Holidays, Skiddoo, GO Holidays, Ready Rooms, Seven Oceans Cruises, and Williments Travel brands, as well as operates needitnow.com.au.

Receive News & Ratings for Helloworld Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helloworld Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.