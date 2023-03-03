Helloworld Travel Limited (HLO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 5th

Helloworld Travel Limited (ASX:HLO – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 5th.
Helloworld Travel Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.89.
About Helloworld Travel
