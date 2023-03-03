Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.49

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.485 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th.

Helmerich & Payne has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 29.4% annually over the last three years. Helmerich & Payne has a payout ratio of 16.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Helmerich & Payne to earn $6.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.3%.

HP stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.86. 631,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,382,708. Helmerich & Payne has a one year low of $34.74 and a one year high of $54.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.90.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.30. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $719.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,891,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $439,634,000 after buying an additional 86,545 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,281,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $183,154,000 after purchasing an additional 267,025 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 2.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,511,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,676,000 after buying an additional 29,406 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,457,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,240,000 after acquiring an additional 111,494 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 12.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,320,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,840,000 after purchasing an additional 146,055 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HP. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Helmerich & Payne to $67.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.91.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

