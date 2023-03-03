Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.44 Per Share

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.438 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This is an increase from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.
Hess has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Hess has a payout ratio of 14.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hess to earn $10.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.1%.
Hess Stock Up 0.7 %
HES traded up $1.05 on Friday, hitting $141.30. The company had a trading volume of 577,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.86. Hess has a 12-month low of $89.80 and a 12-month high of $160.52.
Insider Activity at Hess
In related news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 27,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total transaction of $3,831,789.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 137,803 shares in the company, valued at $19,262,103.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 25,255 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $3,522,062.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 119,937 shares in the company, valued at $16,726,414.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 27,413 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total transaction of $3,831,789.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 137,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,262,103.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 181,499 shares of company stock worth $25,907,245. 9.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Hess
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the first quarter worth about $446,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 17.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 3.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,216,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the first quarter worth about $410,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,310,590,000 after buying an additional 667,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HES shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on Hess from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Hess from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.
About Hess
Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.
