Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.44 Per Share

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.438 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This is an increase from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Hess has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Hess has a payout ratio of 14.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hess to earn $10.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.1%.

HES traded up $1.05 on Friday, hitting $141.30. The company had a trading volume of 577,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.86. Hess has a 12-month low of $89.80 and a 12-month high of $160.52.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 27.97% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hess will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 27,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total transaction of $3,831,789.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 137,803 shares in the company, valued at $19,262,103.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 25,255 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $3,522,062.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 119,937 shares in the company, valued at $16,726,414.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 27,413 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total transaction of $3,831,789.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 137,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,262,103.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 181,499 shares of company stock worth $25,907,245. 9.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the first quarter worth about $446,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 17.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 3.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,216,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the first quarter worth about $410,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,310,590,000 after buying an additional 667,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HES shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on Hess from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Hess from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

