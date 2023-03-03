Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Hewlett Packard Enterprise updated its Q2 guidance to $0.44-0.52 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.02-2.10 EPS.

HPE traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $15.50. 11,695,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,344,965. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.17 and its 200 day moving average is $14.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.23. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

In related news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 27,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $448,422.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $132,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 9,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $153,941.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,164. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Phil Mottram sold 27,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $448,422.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 140,120 shares of company stock worth $2,328,549 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 162,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 10,745 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 55,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 25,427 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 23,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 6,448 shares in the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HPE. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

