Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.02-$2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $29.92 billion-$30.49 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $29.14 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.02-2.10 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HPE. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 0.3 %

HPE stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $17.66. The firm has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,764 shares in the company, valued at $573,606. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 9,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $153,941.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,164. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Phil Mottram sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,074 shares of company stock worth $1,880,126 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 8,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Aspen Grove Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Stories

