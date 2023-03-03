Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Rating Lowered to Hold at HSBC

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HXGBY. Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a SEK 100 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded Hexagon AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hexagon AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.83.

Get Hexagon AB (publ) alerts:

Hexagon AB (publ) Trading Up 0.7 %

Hexagon AB (publ) stock opened at $11.09 on Friday. Hexagon AB has a 12 month low of $8.49 and a 12 month high of $14.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.70.

Hexagon AB (publ) Company Profile

Hexagon AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HXGBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Hexagon AB engages in the provision of sensor, software, and autonomous solutions. It operates through the Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES), and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GES) segments. The IES segment is composed of metrology systems that incorporate the latest in sensor technology for fast and accurate measurements, as well as CAD and CAM software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.