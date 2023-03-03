Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, a growth of 126.9% from the January 31st total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HXGBY traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.09. 75,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,103. Hexagon AB has a 12 month low of $8.49 and a 12 month high of $14.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.21 and a 200-day moving average of $10.70.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a SEK 100 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.83.

Hexagon AB engages in the provision of sensor, software, and autonomous solutions. It operates through the Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES), and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GES) segments. The IES segment is composed of metrology systems that incorporate the latest in sensor technology for fast and accurate measurements, as well as CAD and CAM software.

