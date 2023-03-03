HFB Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HFBA) to Issue Dividend of $0.41

HFB Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HFBA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share on Monday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th.

HFB Financial Price Performance

OTCMKTS:HFBA opened at $29.55 on Friday. HFB Financial has a 52-week low of $29.44 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.96.

About HFB Financial

HFB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Home Federal Bank Corporation that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking accounts, saving accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, health savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and overdrafts.

