HFB Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HFBA) to Issue Dividend of $0.41

HFB Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HFBA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share on Monday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th.
HFB Financial Price Performance
OTCMKTS:HFBA opened at $29.55 on Friday. HFB Financial has a 52-week low of $29.44 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.96.
About HFB Financial
