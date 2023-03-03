HI (HI) Price Hits $0.0168 on Exchanges

HI (HI) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One HI token can currently be bought for $0.0168 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HI has traded 19.6% lower against the dollar. HI has a total market cap of $46.50 million and approximately $388,465.64 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00010328 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00041445 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00031349 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002215 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00022052 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004215 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000160 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.75 or 0.00220657 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,448.19 or 0.99987979 BTC.

About HI

HI is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.01747044 USD and is down -8.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $514,716.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.