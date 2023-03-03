Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $80.00 target price on the stock.

HIBB has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered Hibbett from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Hibbett from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Hibbett from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Hibbett from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $77.50.

Hibbett Stock Performance

Hibbett stock opened at $70.55 on Monday. Hibbett has a one year low of $39.58 and a one year high of $75.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.45. The company has a market cap of $898.10 million, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hibbett

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $433.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.82 million. Hibbett had a return on equity of 34.12% and a net margin of 6.57%. Sell-side analysts predict that Hibbett will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIBB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hibbett during the second quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Hibbett during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hibbett during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hibbett during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Hibbett by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

Featured Stories

