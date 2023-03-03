Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Shares Down 3.5%

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $66.33 and last traded at $68.09. Approximately 129,796 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 267,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HIBB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Hibbett from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered Hibbett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Hibbett from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Hibbett from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

Hibbett Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $886.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.45.

Institutional Trading of Hibbett

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $433.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.82 million. Hibbett had a return on equity of 34.12% and a net margin of 6.57%. Equities analysts predict that Hibbett, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Hibbett by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hibbett Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

