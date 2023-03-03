Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) PT Raised to $159.00 at Robert W. Baird

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $158.00 to $159.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $150.43.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $146.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.24. Hilton Worldwide has a one year low of $108.41 and a one year high of $167.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.20.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 155.17% and a net margin of 14.31%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, November 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $4,960,012.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,361,114.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 32.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

