Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Short Interest Update

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 92.9% from the January 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Hitachi Construction Machinery Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS HTCMY traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.29. 291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.16. Hitachi Construction Machinery has a 1-year low of $34.92 and a 1-year high of $52.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.78.
Hitachi Construction Machinery Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hitachi Construction Machinery (HTCMY)
- Hormel Hits 2-Year Low, And The Dip Gets Bought
- Here’s Why Ross Could Soon Be Hitting All Time Highs
- The Bottom Is In For Salesforce.com
- It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co.
- West Fraser’s Earnings Scream Timber, Outlook Says Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Hitachi Construction Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hitachi Construction Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.