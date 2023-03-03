Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Short Interest Update

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 92.9% from the January 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS HTCMY traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.29. 291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.16. Hitachi Construction Machinery has a 1-year low of $34.92 and a 1-year high of $52.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Get Hitachi Construction Machinery alerts:

Hitachi Construction Machinery Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sale, service, and rental of construction and industrial machinery. It operates through the Construction Machinery and Solution segments. The Construction Machinery segment includes mini, medium and large excavators; wheel loaders; demolition equipment; metal recycling equipment; forest machines; rigid dump trucks, compaction equipment; cranes & foundation machines; and double front work machine.

Receive News & Ratings for Hitachi Construction Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hitachi Construction Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.