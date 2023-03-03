HIVE Blockchain Technologies (CVE:HIVE) Shares Down 5.6%

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$3.52 and last traded at C$3.57. Approximately 110,582 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 509,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.78.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$299.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 4.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.25, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Company Profile

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

