Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Price Performance

HOLI stock opened at $17.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.65. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $12.46 and a fifty-two week high of $20.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hollysys Automation Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 13.8% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 4.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 40,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 9.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.

Featured Stories

