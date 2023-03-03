holoride Self Reported Market Cap Hits $28.44 Million (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 3rd. In the last week, holoride has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. One holoride token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0481 or 0.00000215 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. holoride has a market cap of $28.44 million and $231,682.36 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,564.07 or 0.07010101 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001530 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00074170 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00027937 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00053425 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000326 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00009376 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00024752 BTC.

holoride Token Profile

RIDE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.04768205 USD and is down -5.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $218,430.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade holoride should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase holoride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

