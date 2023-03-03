HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Lifted to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has $32.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $27.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HTBI. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

HomeTrust Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock opened at $28.97 on Tuesday. HomeTrust Bancshares has a one year low of $21.55 and a one year high of $31.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

HomeTrust Bancshares Announces Dividend

HomeTrust Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HTBI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.16. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 21.69%. The firm had revenue of $46.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that HomeTrust Bancshares will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HomeTrust Bancshares news, EVP R. Parrish Little sold 1,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $30,810.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,390.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP R. Parrish Little sold 1,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $30,810.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,334 shares in the company, valued at $370,390.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Dana L. Stonestreet sold 22,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total transaction of $654,114.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 244,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,233,456.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,535,781 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTBI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 4,353.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 2,819.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It is involved in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.