Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,473 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,473 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 51.9% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 39.4% in the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $33,000. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 222.2% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $40,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $194.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $129.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.10. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $220.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.82.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.88.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

