Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Marietta Investment Partners LLC

Marietta Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,910 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Honeywell International by 30.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,324,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,620,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165,050 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,422,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,239,327,000 after purchasing an additional 211,341 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,376,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $656,953,000 after purchasing an additional 110,490 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 2.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,348,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $392,204,000 after purchasing an additional 45,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 1.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,045,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $355,452,000 after buying an additional 32,471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Honeywell International to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.88.

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of HON traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $196.55. 798,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,169,497. The firm has a market cap of $131.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.67%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

