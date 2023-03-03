Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.62%. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Hormel Foods updated its FY23 guidance to $1.70-1.82 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $1.70-$1.82 EPS.

NYSE:HRL opened at $41.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.55. The firm has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.18. Hormel Foods has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $55.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HRL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday. Argus raised their price target on Hormel Foods from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.29.

In related news, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $1,490,947.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,200,052.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $1,490,947.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,200,052.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $73,929.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,332.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $311,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $283,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

