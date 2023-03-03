HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Stock Position Reduced by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,901,276 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 30,031 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.18% of HP worth $296,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,423,675 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $35,478,000 after purchasing an additional 444,355 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in HP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,276,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in HP by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 874,443 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $21,791,000 after acquiring an additional 23,801 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in HP by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 46,242 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 14,367 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in HP by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,144,784 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $28,528,000 after acquiring an additional 28,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $28.81 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $41.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.42. The firm has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.01.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.83%.

HPQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on HP from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet cut HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded HP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $220,440.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,495.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $220,440.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,495.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $922,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,268 shares in the company, valued at $21,819,790.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,164 shares of company stock worth $4,325,327 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

