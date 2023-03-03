HP (NYSE:HPQ) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.20-3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.29. HP also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.20-$3.60 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on HPQ. Cfra set a $31.00 price target on HP in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered HP from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.40.

Get HP alerts:

HP Stock Down 0.3 %

HPQ traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.73. 1,535,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,697,460. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.42. The company has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.01. HP has a 12-month low of $24.08 and a 12-month high of $41.47.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that HP will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In related news, insider Tuan Tran sold 54,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $1,533,077.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,303.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Tuan Tran sold 54,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $1,533,077.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,303.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total value of $175,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $219,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,164 shares of company stock valued at $4,325,327 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HP

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of HP by 176.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,730 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of HP by 126.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,039 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HP

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.