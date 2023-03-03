HSBC Downgrades AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) to Hold

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SKFRY. Danske lowered AB SKF (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Nordea Equity Research lowered AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 175 to SEK 165 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Handelsbanken lowered AB SKF (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered AB SKF (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.14.

AB SKF (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of SKFRY stock opened at $19.65 on Friday. AB SKF has a 12 month low of $12.57 and a 12 month high of $20.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.11.

AB SKF (publ) Company Profile

SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial and Automotive segments. The Industrial segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.

