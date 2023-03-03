Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upped their price objective on shares of Hudson Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Hudson Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ HDSN opened at $10.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Hudson Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $12.46. The company has a market capitalization of $455.16 million, a PE ratio of 4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hudson Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Technologies

In other news, VP Kenneth Gaglione sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total transaction of $219,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,207 shares in the company, valued at $36,976.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HDSN. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Hudson Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Hudson Technologies by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Hudson Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

Hudson Technologies, Inc operates as a refrigerant services company, which provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Its products and services are used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing, and refrigeration systems, which include refrigerant sales, refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, and Refrigerant Side services performed at the customer’s site to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants.

