Hunting PLC Declares Dividend of $0.05 (LON:HTG)

Hunting PLC (LON:HTG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share on Friday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

HTG opened at GBX 305.50 ($3.69) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 332.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 288.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £503.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Hunting has a one year low of GBX 185.40 ($2.24) and a one year high of GBX 356.50 ($4.30).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hunting from GBX 310 ($3.74) to GBX 340 ($4.10) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 345 ($4.16).

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

