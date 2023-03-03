Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE: HII):

3/1/2023 – Huntington Ingalls Industries was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

2/13/2023 – Huntington Ingalls Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $247.00 to $236.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2023 – Huntington Ingalls Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $244.00 to $230.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/10/2023 – Huntington Ingalls Industries was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/1/2023 – Huntington Ingalls Industries was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/18/2023 – Huntington Ingalls Industries was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/12/2023 – Huntington Ingalls Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $259.00 to $244.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/10/2023 – Huntington Ingalls Industries was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $217.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.76 and a 12 month high of $260.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.20.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 34.33%.

In related news, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 3,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.41, for a total transaction of $814,465.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,065.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 3,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.41, for a total value of $814,465.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,065.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.96, for a total value of $369,086.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,890.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,924 shares of company stock worth $1,522,231 in the last three months. 2.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Ingalls Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2,750.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.