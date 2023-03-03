Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) VP Edgar A. Green III Sells 1,717 Shares

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.96, for a total transaction of $369,086.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,890.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 0.8 %

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $217.52. The company had a trading volume of 202,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,793. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $222.54 and its 200-day moving average is $230.29. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.76 and a fifty-two week high of $260.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Ingalls Industries

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Natixis increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7,020.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 175,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,406,000 after buying an additional 172,699 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth $740,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $258.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.10.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC).

