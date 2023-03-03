Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Receives Buy Rating from EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $75.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 69.41% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Price Performance
NYSE HY opened at $44.27 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.85 and a 200 day moving average of $29.33. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 1 year low of $20.99 and a 1 year high of $44.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.09.
About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.
