Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Receives Buy Rating from EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $75.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 69.41% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Price Performance

NYSE HY opened at $44.27 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.85 and a 200 day moving average of $29.33. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 1 year low of $20.99 and a 1 year high of $44.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HY. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 19.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 823.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 42.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.