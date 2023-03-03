ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.40-$13.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $12.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.94 billion-$8.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.14 billion.

ICON Public Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of ICLR traded up $3.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $234.38. The stock had a trading volume of 252,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,418. The company has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. ICON Public has a 12 month low of $171.43 and a 12 month high of $263.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of ICON Public from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on ICON Public from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America raised ICON Public from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised ICON Public from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on ICON Public from $272.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $266.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICON Public

ICON Public Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICLR. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in ICON Public by 4.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ICON Public during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $794,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ICON Public by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in ICON Public in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 92.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

