ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.40-$13.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $12.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.94 billion-$8.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.14 billion.
ICON Public Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of ICLR traded up $3.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $234.38. The stock had a trading volume of 252,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,418. The company has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. ICON Public has a 12 month low of $171.43 and a 12 month high of $263.62.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ICLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of ICON Public from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on ICON Public from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America raised ICON Public from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised ICON Public from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on ICON Public from $272.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $266.70.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICON Public
ICON Public Company Profile
ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ICON Public (ICLR)
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.