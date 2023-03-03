ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on ICU Medical from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of ICU Medical from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI opened at $166.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $175.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.68. ICU Medical has a 52-week low of $128.90 and a 52-week high of $251.73.

In other news, VP Daniel Woolson sold 1,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $346,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,830,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICUI. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 86.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 210.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 166.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 213 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 134.3% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the first quarter valued at $94,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

