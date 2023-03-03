IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.89.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ IDYA opened at $17.37 on Tuesday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $8.14 and a fifty-two week high of $19.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEAYA Biosciences

About IDEAYA Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 363.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 90.5% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.