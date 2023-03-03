IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.89.
IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Performance
NASDAQ IDYA opened at $17.37 on Tuesday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $8.14 and a fifty-two week high of $19.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.62.
About IDEAYA Biosciences
IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.
