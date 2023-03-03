IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 696,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,926 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $226,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 202.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $514.75.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.91, for a total transaction of $1,294,275.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,968 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,132.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total value of $1,009,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,723,874.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.91, for a total value of $1,294,275.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,132.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,046 shares of company stock worth $2,808,496 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $476.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $468.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $406.70. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $317.06 and a 52 week high of $560.92. The company has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 124.51% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $828.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water, Livestock, Poultry and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

