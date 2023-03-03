iExec RLC Price Tops $1.81 (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. One iExec RLC token can now be purchased for approximately $1.81 or 0.00008115 BTC on major exchanges. iExec RLC has a total market cap of $146.95 million and approximately $10.52 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About iExec RLC

iExec RLC (CRYPTO:RLC) is a token. It was first traded on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,999,785 tokens. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec.

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 80,999,784.9868455 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.812777 USD and is down -6.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $10,401,123.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

