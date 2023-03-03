Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 92.4% from the January 31st total of 90,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ILIKF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.59. 54,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,062. Ilika has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.59.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Ilika from GBX 130 ($1.57) to GBX 125 ($1.51) in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

Ilika Plc is a pioneer in solid-state battery technology with their innovative Stereax micro batteries designed for Industrial IoT and MedTech markets, and their Goliath large format batteries for the electric vehicle and consumer electronics markets. Stereax battery technology offers compelling advantages over conventional lithium ion batteries, including smaller footprint, high energy density, non-toxic materials, faster charging, increased cycle life, low leakage and reduced flammability.

