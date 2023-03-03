Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Holdings Raised by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 846,158 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,800 shares during the period. Illumina comprises about 2.6% of Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned 0.54% of Illumina worth $161,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Illumina by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 164 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Illumina by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Illumina by 282.7% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 199 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Illumina Stock Up 4.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded up $9.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $215.70. 432,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,303,333. The company’s fifty day moving average is $204.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.28. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.45 and a fifty-two week high of $371.16.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Illumina from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Illumina from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Illumina from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. OTR Global raised Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Illumina from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.55.
Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina
In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $1,088,992.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,484.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $105,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,276 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,098,053.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,769 shares of company stock valued at $1,582,434 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Illumina
Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.
