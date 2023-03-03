Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Holdings Raised by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 846,158 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,800 shares during the period. Illumina comprises about 2.6% of Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned 0.54% of Illumina worth $161,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Illumina by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 164 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Illumina by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Illumina by 282.7% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 199 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded up $9.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $215.70. 432,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,303,333. The company’s fifty day moving average is $204.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.28. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.45 and a fifty-two week high of $371.16.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 96.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Illumina from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Illumina from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Illumina from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. OTR Global raised Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Illumina from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.55.

In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $1,088,992.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,484.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $1,088,992.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,484.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $105,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,098,053.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,769 shares of company stock valued at $1,582,434 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

