ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $41.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 91.08% and a negative net margin of 204.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. ImmunoGen updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

ImmunoGen Stock Performance

Shares of IMGN opened at $4.45 on Friday. ImmunoGen has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $6.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on ImmunoGen from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim set a $22.00 price target on ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 32.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,199,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492,165 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,432,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,629 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,478,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,678,000 after purchasing an additional 346,764 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,878,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ImmunoGen by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,839,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,041,000 after acquiring an additional 131,812 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Featured Articles

