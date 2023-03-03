Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.56.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NARI shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Inari Medical Price Performance

NARI opened at $54.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.51 and a beta of 1.10. Inari Medical has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inari Medical

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $107.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inari Medical will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total value of $887,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,139,035.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Inari Medical news, CEO William Hoffman sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $3,663,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,818,609.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total transaction of $887,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,139,035.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 196,250 shares of company stock valued at $12,739,010. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inari Medical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,671,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,652,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 194,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,210,000 after acquiring an additional 99,800 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $686,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Inari Medical by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inari Medical

(Get Rating)

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Recommended Stories

