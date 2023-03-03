Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Independence Contract Drilling Price Performance

Shares of ICD stock opened at $4.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.59. Independence Contract Drilling has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $7.40. The company has a market capitalization of $58.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 5.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Independence Contract Drilling

In other Independence Contract Drilling news, major shareholder Msd Capital L. P sold 15,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $45,481.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,089 shares in the company, valued at $181,468.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Independence Contract Drilling news, major shareholder Msd Capital L. P sold 15,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $45,481.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,468.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Msd Partners, L.P. sold 63,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $192,093.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,954,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,903,477.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 386,999 shares of company stock worth $1,152,555 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independence Contract Drilling

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in Independence Contract Drilling in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at $664,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 171,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 70,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 42,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 25,587 shares in the last quarter. 42.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc engages in the provision of land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers. It develops and assembles the sharedriller series rig design. Its series are AC programmable, and energy efficient BiFuel. The company was founded by Philip A. Choyce and Byron A.

