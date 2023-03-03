India Capital Growth Fund (LON:IGC) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of India Capital Growth Fund Limited (LON:IGC – Get Rating) rose 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 120.50 ($1.45) and last traded at GBX 119.25 ($1.44). Approximately 22,115 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 141,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 119 ($1.44).

India Capital Growth Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 123.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 123.39. The company has a market cap of £115.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,490.63 and a beta of 0.79.

About India Capital Growth Fund

India Capital Growth Fund Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Ocean Dial Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of mid and small cap companies.

