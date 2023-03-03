Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €47.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) has been assigned a €47.00 ($50.00) price target by stock analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($46.81) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €44.00 ($46.81) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($47.87) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €32.50 ($34.57) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €40.00 ($42.55) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of €13.43 ($14.29) and a 12 month high of €19.70 ($20.96).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor ICs; transceivers; SiC diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

