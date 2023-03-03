Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Major Shareholder Acquires $36,161.50 in Stock

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) major shareholder Christopher Harborne purchased 4,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $36,161.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,535,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,652,419. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Christopher Harborne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 23rd, Christopher Harborne purchased 1,887 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $14,624.25.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Christopher Harborne purchased 4,849 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.72 per share, for a total transaction of $37,434.28.

On Wednesday, February 15th, Christopher Harborne acquired 4,849 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.72 per share, for a total transaction of $37,434.28.

On Wednesday, December 21st, Christopher Harborne acquired 18 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $148.50.

On Monday, December 19th, Christopher Harborne acquired 11,509 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $94,834.16.

On Thursday, December 15th, Christopher Harborne acquired 7,783 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.22 per share, for a total transaction of $63,976.26.

On Monday, December 12th, Christopher Harborne acquired 1,002 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.06 per share, for a total transaction of $8,076.12.

On Thursday, December 8th, Christopher Harborne acquired 2,288 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $18,876.00.

NASDAQ:ISSC opened at $7.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $134.85 million, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 0.91. Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.38.

Innovative Solutions and Support ( NASDAQ:ISSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.26 million for the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 17.26%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 21.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 19.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 85.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,568 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 24.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Innovative Solutions and Support in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc manufactures flight navigation systems. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services air data equipment, engine display systems, standby equipment, primary flight guidance, and cockpit display systems for retrofit applications and original equipment manufacturers.

