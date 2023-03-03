InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

InPlay Oil Price Performance

Shares of TSE IPO traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$2.92. The company had a trading volume of 139,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,270. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.34. The stock has a market cap of C$254.48 million, a PE ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.08. InPlay Oil has a 1-year low of C$2.25 and a 1-year high of C$5.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on IPO shares. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of InPlay Oil in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.00 target price on shares of InPlay Oil in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

InPlay Oil Company Profile

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium assets located in West Central Alberta that focus on the Pembina and Willesden Green pools.

See Also

