Insider Buying: Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) CEO Buys $25,041.24 in Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 342 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.22 per share, with a total value of $25,041.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 48,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,581,116.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

F Thomson Leighton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

On Friday, February 24th, F Thomson Leighton bought 337 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.27 per share, with a total value of $25,028.99.

On Tuesday, February 21st, F Thomson Leighton bought 325 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.99 per share, with a total value of $25,021.75.

On Friday, February 10th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 290 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $86.26 per share, for a total transaction of $25,015.40.

On Wednesday, February 8th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 284 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.14 per share, for a total transaction of $25,031.76.

On Monday, February 6th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 282 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.73 per share, for a total transaction of $25,021.86.

On Monday, January 30th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 287 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $87.36 per share, for a total transaction of $25,072.32.

On Friday, January 27th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 286 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $87.44 per share, for a total transaction of $25,007.84.

On Wednesday, January 25th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 287 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $87.20 per share, for a total transaction of $25,026.40.

On Monday, January 23rd, F Thomson Leighton bought 285 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $25,077.15.

On Thursday, January 19th, F Thomson Leighton bought 285 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $87.88 per share, for a total transaction of $25,045.80.

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $73.51 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.14 and a 52 week high of $123.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.12 and a 200-day moving average of $86.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $927.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AKAM. StockNews.com raised Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $168.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Akamai Technologies to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 73.7% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 625.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Akamai Technologies

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.