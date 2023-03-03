Insider Buying: Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE:DC) Director Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE:DC – Get Rating) Director Alice D. Schroeder acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 186,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,065.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Dakota Gold stock opened at $2.89 on Friday. Dakota Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $8.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DC. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Dakota Gold by 25.1% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Dakota Gold by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Dakota Gold by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Dakota Gold by 237.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Dakota Gold by 543.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 11,848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.67% of the company’s stock.

Dakota Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Blind Gold, City Creek, Homestake Paleoplacer, Tinton, West Corridor, Ragged Top, Poorman Anticline, Maitland, and South Lead/Whistler Gulch projects located Homestake District, South Dakota.

