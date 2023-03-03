Insider Selling: Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) EVP Sells 2,096 Shares of Stock

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) EVP Sean Searby sold 2,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total transaction of $49,172.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,614 shares in the company, valued at $507,064.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Amalgamated Financial Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Amalgamated Financial stock opened at $23.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $27.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.62. The stock has a market cap of $707.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Amalgamated Financial alerts:

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $71.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.11 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amalgamated Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is 15.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMAL shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 0.4% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 108,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 3.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 96.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 72,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. 48.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amalgamated Financial

(Get Rating)

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Amalgamated Bank. It offers commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust custody segments. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.