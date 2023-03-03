Insider Selling: Avantax, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTA) Insider Sells 8,494 Shares of Stock

Avantax, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTA – Get Rating) insider Stacy Murray sold 8,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $246,665.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,314.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Avantax Stock Up 1.9 %

AVTA traded up $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $29.05. 961,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 778,585. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 3.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.26. Avantax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $30.23.

Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $172.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.47 million. Avantax had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 46.26%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avantax, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Avantax Company Profile

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AVTA shares. TheStreet raised Avantax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Avantax from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Avantax, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

